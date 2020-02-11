Manchester United request permission for safe standing at Old Trafford

Manchester United have taken a step closer to safe standing at Old Trafford

Manchester United have taken a step closer to seeing safe standing at Old Trafford by submitting a formal request for rail seating.

The Premier League side are in favour of rail seating in parts of the ground and recently conducted a feasibility study following changes to the Sports Ground Stadium Authority Green Guide.

They want to install rail seating for up to 1,500 supporters in the North East Quadrant.

Minutes from the United fans' forum on January 31 read: "A formal proposal was made to the local Safety Advisory Group in December 2019 to request a trial in a small section of the stadium (up to 1,500 seats in the North East Quadrant).

Kilmarnock's Rugby Park also has a safe standing section

"Our belief is that the introduction of rail seating will enhance spectator safety in areas of the stadium where - as with other clubs - we have seen examples of persistent standing.

"The SAG committee is reviewing the request. This is not an automatic approval process.

"We will discuss the proposal in detail with the relevant authorities and will work through their compliance and review processes."

It comes after Tottenham specifically built their new stadium with safe standing in mind while Wolves installed rail seating at their Molineux ground in the summer.

A safe standing area can already be seen inside Wolves' Molineux

Meanwhile, Celtic became the first club in the UK to complete a safe standing area in an all-seater stadium back In July 2016.

United will wait for a response from the Safety Advisory Group, a partnership between the local authority and other bodies including the police and fire service, on whether they will be able to get the go-ahead.

A trial could take place before the end of this season, depending on how quickly the club receives a response.