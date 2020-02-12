Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder 'feeling good' in recovery one month after ankle surgery

0:26 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has posted an update of his rehab following ankle surgery and says he is 'feeling good'. Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has posted an update of his rehab following ankle surgery and says he is 'feeling good'.

Paul Pogba has stepped up his strength and conditioning training and is "feeling good" in his recovery efforts, a month after ankle surgery.

The Manchester United midfielder has been working his way back to full fitness in England, missing the club's warm-weather training camp in Spain to continue his rehabilitation.

Pogba has not featured since Boxing Day and will hope to be match-fit for the upcoming clash at Chelsea on February 17, live on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

He posted an update on his Instagram account, in which he can be heard saying: "Four weeks after surgery, feeling good."

Pogba has played just eight times this season for United

The 26-year-old played every game in August before suffering ankle problems which kept him out for three months, and suffered a fresh setback on his return in December which forced him into an operation at the turn of the year.

Some United players opted to train during the five-day break granted by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of the departure for Marbella, with Jesse Lingard, Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot pictured working together in Dubai.

The club were originally planning to travel the Middle East for their break but Solskjaer revealed fears over safety forced them into changing their plans.

United's Deadline Day signing Odion Ighalo will go straight into the squad for the Monday Night Football clash at Chelsea, despite missing the training camp due to travel restriction concerns.

The 30-year-old completed a shock loan switch from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua at the end of January but did not head to Spain with Solskjaer's squad because of the coronavirus outbreak.