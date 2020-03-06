Jesse Lingard: Manchester United to investigate abuse aimed at midfielder after FA Cup win

Jesse Lingard played in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Derby in the FA Cup fifth-round at Pride Park

Manchester United have launched an investigation into alleged foul-mouthed and racist abuse aimed at Jesse Lingard following their 3-0 win at Derby on Thursday night.

United will seek to speak to Derby about the incident which happened as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad made their way onto the team bus at Pride Park.

A video on social media circulated on Thursday night showing a group of people - at this stage not known to be Manchester United supporters or not - repeatedly shouting insults at Lingard and taunting him on his goals and assist tally this season.

It also appears one person shouted the N-word before Lingard entered the team bus parked outside the stadium.

Derbyshire Police are also investigating the incident and appealing for witnesses and information.

"We are aware of the video that was taken outside Pride Park following last night's game between Derby County and Manchester United and enquiries are ongoing," a Derbyshire Police statement said.