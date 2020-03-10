Anthony Martial goal against Watford named Gillette Precision Play of the Month

Anthony Martial's moment of magic against Watford has been named the Gillette Precision Play of the Month for February.

Martial beat off competition from Steven Bergwijn, John Lundstram, Matej Vydra and Ismaila Sarr for his brilliant chipped finish in United's 3-0 win at Old Trafford in February.

The Frenchman ran onto a perfectly weighted ball from Bruno Fernandes and though Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster thwarted him the first time, he held his nerve and jinked past Etienne Capoue with a drag-back, before coolly scooping the ball into the net.

Martial celebrates his brilliant goal at Old Trafford

The Gillette Precision Play of the Month looks at a variety of stats and angles to break down the best goals from the month's action. Viewers who vote for their Play of the Month can win a variety of prizes from Gillette for taking part.

