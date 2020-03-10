Man United cooperating with police probe into alleged racial and physical assault

Manchester United faced Club Brugge at Old Trafford in February

Manchester United are cooperating with a police investigation after an alleged racist and physical assault at Old Trafford in February.

A worker for an outside catering agency has alleged he was racially abused and assaulted by security staff when trying to gain access to the stadium to work at the Europa League tie against Club Brugge.

In a statement, United said: "We are aware of an alleged serious incident prior to the Club Brugge match on 27 February. We are cooperating fully with the police and await an outcome from their investigation."

The security company which provides services on behalf of the club have strongly denied the allegations and in a statement said: "Controlled Solutions Group will comply fully with any investigation into the allegation of the assault or abuse by members of our staff.

"We categorically deny that any CSG staff were involved in an assault or abuse of any type on this individual, it is our opinion that this individual has made a totally false and fabricated account of assault or abuse against him by security staff.

"CSG will be fully compliant in support of any police or other investigation into these false allegations. We are extremely confident that there will be no further action by police or any evidence produced to corroborate this individual's claims following further inquiries. CSG will make no further comment on this issue".

The matter has been forwarded to Greater Manchester Police, who have made the following statement in response: "Greater Manchester Police continue to investigate a report of racially aggravated public order and alleged assault on Sir Matt Busby Way, Manchester.

"Shortly before 8pm on Thursday 27 February 2020 it was reported that two men subjected a man to racist comments before assaulting him.

"An account was taken from the victim later that evening and officers have since been keeping in contact with him while working to gather further important information.

"This includes reviewing CCTV images from the area where the incident is believed to have taken place to try and identify those potentially involved.

"GMP takes allegations of this nature very seriously and is committed to exploring every possible line of inquiry."