Manchester United to pay staff for Premier League games cancelled or played behind closed doors

Manchester United's Ed Woodward says the club wants to offer security to its workers during the coronavirus pandemic

Manchester United will pay their casual workers for Premier League games for the rest of the season should games be played behind closed doors or cancelled.

United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward says the move is to ensure staff have security while the coronavirus pandemic continues to develop in England.

The gesture relates to more than 3,000 workers and would represent an outlay of more than £1m in support from the club.

Manchester United's Old Trafford has the biggest domestic club capacity in England at 74,8789

A statement on Manchester United's website said: "This goodwill gesture reflects the club's desire to reduce the financial uncertainty facing its casual workforce, and is in recognition of the crucial role they play in delivering services to supporters.



"All Premier League games are currently suspended until at least 30 April.



"Discussions are ongoing with the Premier League about what will happen to games after that date, including the four remaining games scheduled to be played at Old Trafford this season.

"The goodwill payment will be made to all matchday and non-matchday casual workers who have worked for the club in the past three months."



Woodward said: "We rely on our outstanding staff to deliver an exceptional service and experience to fans at Old Trafford.



"We understand that these are unprecedented circumstances and want to give them security whatever may happen regarding our remaining fixtures this season. We look forward to welcoming back all our supporters - and our colleagues - to Old Trafford as soon as possible."