Man Utd 2019/20: Five stats you didn't know

From a glimpse at the future to a potential defensive flaw, we pick out five stats you may not have known about Manchester United's 2019/20 season…

False start

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have masterminded a 11-game unbeaten start before the suspension of football, but United's 2019/20 campaign took a while to get going.

United made their worst return after 29 games at this stage in Premier League history - 45pts. In 17 of the 28 PL seasons, they have had 60+ at this stage.

The future is bright

The history of Manchester United is steeped in the tradition of giving young players the platform to progress, and this season has been no different.

United have the youngest average age of their starting XI at 25 years and 86 days. The side that won 3-1 v Brighton in November was the youngest of any team this season in PL (23 years & 350 days).

Firing blanks

Manchester United have been synonymous through the years with free-kick specialists, but at this stage it looks unclear who will follow in the illustrious footsteps of Dennis Irwin, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

United have not scored a single goal from their last 43 attempts from free-kicks, going back to Solskjaer's first game in charge vs Cardiff in Dec 2018.

Away daze

They may be unbeaten on the road in the league since January, but Manchester United's form on the road has been a cause for concern.

United have taken 16pts from their 14 league away games - their fewest at this stage since the 1989-90 season under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Chink in United's armour?

Scoring against a Manchester United defence that has kept a clean sheet in four of their last five Premier League games looks as tough a task as any for attacks throughout the division, but there may be a chink in their armour.

Twenty-seven per cent of the goals they have conceded have come from corners - the highest percentage in the division (next are Chelsea at 21 per cent).

Explore more Man Utd stats

Use the interactive widget below to explore more Manchester United stats from the 2019/20 season - from passing to shooting to discipline... just hit the tabs. And then delve into each player's individual numbers using the drop down option in the second widget.