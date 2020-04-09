Timothy Fosu-Mensah: Manchester United trigger one-year contract extension

Timothy Fosu-Mensah hasn't appeared in the Manchester United first team since the final game of the 2016/17 campaign

Manchester United have triggered the extra-year option on Timothy Fosu-Mensah's contract, keeping him at Old Trafford for at least another 12 months.

The Dutch defender's deal was due to run out at the end of the current season but United have moved to extend his contract.

Fosu-Mensah, 22, has not appeared in the first team since the final game of the 2016/17 campaign but his extension follows similar decisions taken by Manchester United in the cases of Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic.

The defender's spent time on loan at Crystal Palace and also Fulham where he sustained a serious knee injury that has kept him out of football for almost a year.

