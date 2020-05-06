Fred finally 'settled' at Manchester United, two years since Jose Mourinho-Pep Guardiola 'contest'

Manchester United midfielder Fred admits he is finally settled at Old Trafford

Fred admits he is finally "settled" at Manchester United after an "awful" first season, two years since Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola fought for his signature.

Mourinho's United battled Guardiola's Manchester City to sign Fred in the summer of 2018 before the highly-rated Brazilian chose Old Trafford, joining from Shakhtar Donetsk for £52m.

However, the 27-year-old initially failed to live up to expectations, starting just 13 of United's league games last season, and he admits it was a tough start to life in Manchester.

"I believe the first season was very difficult for me," Fred said. "There was the process of settling down here, but also other personal things that were happening in my life, such as the birth of my son.

"So I believe it was a mix of reasons that made me have an awful first season. Anyway, I'm definitely settled in every aspect now."

'A contest between two great managers'

City boss Guardiola was reportedly keen on signing Fred after watching the midfielder impress against his side for Shakhtar in the Champions League the previous season.

Asked about the Spaniard's interest, Fred replied: "Yes, I was obviously very happy with the interest of some of the best managers in the world.

"Guardiola is a great manager, but I chose to join another great manager, Mourinho, at United.

"It was a contest between two great managers and I could only be delighted with that. It was very important for me, as it would have been for any player. It was something that made me really happy."

Fred eager to win trophies

Fred's form at United has improved dramatically. He has started the last 22 league games this season before football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to an 11-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

The midfielder wants to continue that run when the campaign gets back underway, and is targeting trophies under the Norwegian.

"I've been enjoying some good performances and have had the chance to play a long run of games. That was also helpful. I'm delighted with this season," Fred said.

"I'm now playing well and hopefully I can keep the momentum if the league returns. I just want to give my best for this club, trying to be a key part of the team.

"We have a lot of goals for this and coming seasons - we want to win trophies. Hopefully, we can keep the momentum when football returns."

'Slowly we will try to get back together'

For the past few weeks, Fred has been confined to his house and his back garden during the pandemic, only leaving home to go to the supermarket.

He has a home gym and has taken part in online sessions with the rest of the squad, under the supervision of Solskjaer, his assistants and fitness coaches.

"Every player knows his own needs and most of us have a personal trainer," Fred said. "The club has sent us some training suggestions, but we had more freedom at the beginning.

"However, in the past weeks the squad has been joining online for official sessions. So everyone is there, including the manager, fitness coaches and other assistants, so we are in contact with the manager.

"I believe some of the players will be able to go to the training ground next week. Perhaps we can resume ball training in two weeks' time. Slowly we will try to get back together. That would be very important for everyone."