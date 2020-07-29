Dean Henderson: Manchester United goalkeeper's new contract talks reach crucial stage

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge admirer of Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson's future at Manchester United will become clearer in the next fortnight, as talks over a new long-term contract enter a crucial stage.

Discussions over a highly-lucrative deal, which would make Henderson one of the best paid goalkeepers in Europe, have been ongoing for several weeks but for now, no agreement has been finalised.

Ed Woodward is due to discuss budgets with the club's owners later this week - and the scale of United's offer to Henderson is expected to be on the agenda.

United see Henderson as their long-term goalkeeping option and are keen to secure him on a new five-year deal.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains a huge admirer of Henderson and the progress he has made this season - and has not ruled out the option of the 23-year old and David de Gea going head-to-head for the No 1 jersey at Old Trafford next season.

Henderson has enjoyed another high-class campaign on loan at Sheffield United, keeping 13 clean sheets as Chris Wilder's side finished ninth in their first season back in the Premier League.

Wilder would love to welcome Henderson back for a third spell at Bramall Lane, but faces competition from a host of clubs trying to persuade Manchester United to loan their talented goalkeeper.

Chelsea are one of a number of clubs who continue to monitor developments at Old Trafford, in case agreement on a new contract is not reached.

Henderson has two years, with an option for a third, left on his present deal.

