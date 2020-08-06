Man United's Marcus Rashford and Jackie Groenen recognised for community efforts

Manchester United players Marcus Rashford and Jackie Groenen have won the PFA's Community Champion award for their social welfare activities and contribution to the club's foundation this season.

England forward Rashford earned widespread praise after the government bowed to pressure from his campaign to ensure school food vouchers would be available for struggling families during the holidays.

The 22-year-old recalled how the vouchers helped his family when he was young and, through the Fareshare UK charity, he helped raise around £20m to supply meals to struggling families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to the @PFA really means a lot. And massive shoutout and respect to @MarcusRashford for the rolemodel he is to everyone. https://t.co/rOcCWvaj2g — Jackie Groenen (@Jackie_10_) August 6, 2020

Rashford also received an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester for his campaign.

He said: "I'm thrilled to have won the PFA Community Champion award in what has been a very important season for me, both on and off the pitch.

"Building on those childhood experiences is a big reason why I've been so passionate about the campaign this year to try and tackle child poverty."

Manchester United Women's player Jackie Groenen in action for the Netherlands

Dutchwoman Groenen, the first overseas player in the women's team, frequently visited the Girls' Regional Talent Club to coach young women footballers and also became an ambassador for the Johan Cruyff Foundation earlier this year.

The 25-year-old midfielder said: "It's an honour to win this award in my first year at Manchester United.

"As players, it's so important to give back and to be a good role model for young people.

"I'm just really happy I could be involved and do my bit to help inspire the next generation."