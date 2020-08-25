Harry Maguire kicked in the leg by police officers and told his career was over, assault trial hears

Harry Maguire was not present in court on Tuesday

Harry Maguire was kicked in the leg by police officers who told him "your career is over", the Manchester United captain's lawyer has told a Greek court.

The court had been asked to postpone proceedings over his alleged involvement in a brawl on the island of Mykonos in Greece - with his legal team claiming they did not have enough time to prepare.

But the trial went ahead against his defence team's wishes, with his lawyer Alexis Anagnostakis telling the court in Syros that two Albanian men had approached Maguire's sister Daisy - who fainted immediately after being injected with an unknown substance.

They called for transport and asked to be driven to hospital, but were instead taken to a police department.

The prosecution alleged that once Maguire arrived at the police station, he said: "Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go."

Mr Anagnostakis alleged that Maguire was then kicked in the leg by police officers who told him: "Your career is over."

Earlier, Mr Anagnostakis said the list of charges was finalised just yesterday, so he only received a hard copy of the file this morning - two hours before the trial.

Maguire, who was not present in court, pleaded not guilty, denying charges of aggravated assault and attempted bribery of an official.

The Manchester United captain was released from police custody on Thursday after he was arrested during a holiday with family and friends.

Police said there had been an altercation and an exchange of words with an officer who tried to break up a fight.

As coronavirus restrictions around the world made many holiday destinations impossible to visit, Premier League footballers headed to Mykonos. Maguire spent time on the island with his Manchester United team-mates Marcus Rashford and Brandon Williams.

Leicester forward Jamie Vardy, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tottenham's Dele Alli are among the others who have spent their post-season holiday in Mykonos.