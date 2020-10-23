Mason Greenwood behaviour not a problem for Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shut down any talk of concerns around Mason Greenwood's behaviour and says "I can't believe all of these stories about him being unprofessional".

Solskjaer admits Greenwood made a "mistake" when breaking coronavirus protocols while away with England in Iceland but feels the 19-year-old has been unfairly treated by the media in the aftermath of the incident.

Greenwood's time-keeping and behaviour was reported to be causing concern for the United boss, but Solskjaer is adamant "he is never late for training and never a problem on the training ground".

Asked if Greenwood is making a target of himself, Solskjaer said: "Well, you do when you play well and I'm not concerned at all of Mason making a target of himself because he's come in and played fantastic.

"He made a mistake this summer with England and suddenly the whole English press go after him - and that's something we have to look after. He is a fantastic boy to work with.

"I have to disappoint you...he is always on time.

"I just have to say he's got a good family behind him, he's had a good background in the academy and he's a good trainer, he trains really well. I can't believe all of these stories about him being unprofessional.

"That's something we have to deal with many players at United, many other players have had that."

Greenwood, who has been absent with a "niggle" for United's two impressive victories over Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain, was just one of a number of players missing for Tuesday's Champions League game.

However, Solskjaer expects Greenwood, Harry Maguire and Edinson Cavani to all be available for Saturday's Premier League match against top-four rivals Chelsea.

"I hope and expect all three of them to be available for selection," Solskjaer added. "I think they've got a chance all of them.

"Edinson, he wants to tick all of the boxes that he's gone through in his programme to feel ready to make an impact. I think his last preparation was going to be Friday, and then I'll have a discussion with him.

"It seemed positive on Thursday with both Mason and Harry Maguire."

Giggs: Cavani can have Bruno-like impact

Wales manager Ryan Giggs, who spent 24 years at United as a player, has heaped praise on United's new signing Cavani and is thrilled the club now have an out-and-out No 9 to "lead the line".

Giggs told the Webby & O'Neill podcast : "I faced (Edinson) Cavani in my second game for Wales and he was better than (Luis) Suarez actually in the game, I didn't think [realise] he was that good, he was a real handful.

"He hasn't played for a long time so he might be a bit rusty. You're getting a centre-forward which a lot of fans have been crying out for, a proper centre-forward who can lead the line.

"You've got Marcus (Rashford) and (Anthony) Martial who are half a winger, half a centre-forward. Cavani is a centre-forward, he is a target man so I'm hoping that just like Bruno has, he'll make the players around him even better."