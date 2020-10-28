Alex Telles: Manchester United left-back tests positive for coronavirus

Manchester United left-back Alex Telles has tested positive for coronavirus, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

Telles, who was signed from Portuguese club Porto for £15.4m earlier this month, was not in United's matchday squad for Wednesday's 5-0 Champions League win over German side RB Leipzig at Old Trafford, with the 27-year-old also missing Sunday's 0-0 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League.

Ole confirms that Alex Telles has tested positive for COVID-19. We wish him a speedy recovery and a swift return to the group ❤️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/vrNAZLPScx — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 28, 2020

Solskjaer confirmed the Brazil international had returned a positive test after Wednesday's win but offered no further details about his return.

"Telles has tested positive for coronavirus so he's been out for a few days," Solskjaer said. "No symptoms though, so he'll be fine. Back soon."

Paul Pogba is the only other United player to have tested positive for coronavirus.

