Sir Bobby Charlton is having 'good and bad' days, brother Tommy reveals after emotional chat

Sir Bobby Charlton is having "good and bad" days, his brother Tommy revealed after an emotional chat following the former Manchester United great's dementia diagnosis.

Charlton, regarded as one of England's best-ever footballers, has been diagnosed with dementia. In July, Sir Bobby's brother Jack passed away, himself having previously being suffered with dementia.

Tommy Charlton got the chance to speak his brother Sir Bobby on Monday.

"I spoke to Bob today, I phoned his wife to see how he was and she put him on. He's having a good day today, it was very rewarding [to hear], it was very good news.



"He has bad days and good days. He was almost in tears when we were talking, I'm afraid I was as well.

"He's always known [how much he is loved]. Bob's the sort of fella that everyone loves, I've never heard anyone say anything nasty about him, or criticise him.



"Jack was a different kettle of fish, he could take it, but Bob is a sensitive guy."

Walking football 'integral' in our lives

Tommy Charlton spoke to Sky Sports News in his role as UK ambassador for the Walking Football Association (WFA). The organisation has been told that all group sessions, training and matches are suspended from Thursday due to the lockdown in England.

"To me walking football is very important, it has made my life a lot better, I can't really say how much it has changed my life," Charlton told Sky Sports News, in reaction to the suspension of the sport.

"Everybody is really disappointed by the fact that lockdown is here, we are all being very sensible about it, there is not a lot you can do, you have to accept it."

According to a recent survey by the WFA, over 50 per cent of walking football players are aged between 60 and 70, and over 70 per cent said it was the highlight of their week, with nearly 30 per cent of players saying they take part just for the social interaction.

"It is taken into consideration that we are [on average] more vulnerable than others. We always try to do things right. We take advice, we take temperatures and everyone is closely monitored, we do all we can," Charlton continued.

"Lads I play with play three times a week, they travel all over the place to get a game, it is very important. It is now an integral part of the week.

"I can't state it louder, the psychological part of it. You try to eat clean, stay fit, all because of walking football. It is not a normal part of your normal 70-year-old's life.

"I would hate to think what I would be like [mentally] if I didn't get out and play. Talking to people and getting them to have a go, I always stress it changes your mind. It give you something to think about and aim at, it promotes a positive mental attitude."