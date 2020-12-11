Casey Stoney: Man Utd Women boss says language is so important for LGBT+ inclusion

Manchester United manager Casey Stoney says a greater appreciation for words and context can help to make both sport and society more inclusive for LGBT+ people.

The former Arsenal and England captain - who came out in 2014 - was speaking as United prepare to show their support for Rainbow Laces at both their Women's Super League fixture at Reading on Sunday, and in the Premier League fixture at home to Manchester City.

The Stonewall campaign, which is backed by Sky Sports as a member of TeamPride, is helping to raise awareness around LGBT+ inclusion in sport, with the aim to 'make sport everyone's game'.

Stoney, who has led United to the top of the WSL table, discussed her support for Rainbow Laces last week and has elaborated on her view that inclusive language should lie at the heart of its message.

"I don't like the word 'acceptance''," she said. "Why should my life have to be accepted?

"It's almost like I have to be accepted by society, and it's not the right word to use if we are talking about equality, and human rights, and just loving another human being.

Speaking in an episode of Sky Sports' 'My Icon: Rainbow Laces' series, Stoney discusses how she wants to be a role model to her children - watch in full On Demand

"For me, it should be the most normal thing in the world.

"The language we use is really important, because we live in a world where anybody can say anything on social media, and young people use different language to what I do, now that I'm older.

"So they throw certain terms around - the word 'gay' in a derogatory way.

"They probably don't know they're doing it, but I don't think it makes people feel like they're in an environment where they can be themselves, feel safe, and be who they are."

5:05 It's the fifth year of Sky Sports' support for Rainbow Laces as a member of TeamPride - on Rainbow Laces Day and beyond, LGBT+ people and allies are speaking up for inclusion in sport

Stoney feels there needs to be greater education about the challenges and difficulties faced by the LGBT+ community in sport, citing the example of how people's sexual orientation is sometimes described as a 'life choice' - a phrase former FA chairman Greg Clarke used when appearing before MPs last month, as part of comments that ultimately led to his resignation.

"When I hear people say that sexuality is 'a life choice', they obviously don't know enough about it," she said.

"Because, if you knew enough about the life you have to live, and the way you are prejudiced against and stereotyped - it's not an easy life to live, so why would you choose it?

"We need to educate people on that."

Sky Sports is a member of TeamPride which supports Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign. If you'd like to help inspire others in sport by sharing your own story of being LGBT+ or an ally, please contact us here.