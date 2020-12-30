Manchester United offer Timothy Fosu-Mensah a new contract

Manchester United have offered Timothy Fosu-Mensah a new three-and-a-half-year contract - but the defender is considering his options amid interest from clubs abroad.

Marseille and Hertha Berlin are among those keen to sign the 22-year-old, and he will be available for a small compensation fee next summer when his current deal at Old Trafford runs out.

Fosu-Mensah wants regular first-team football, which he has not been getting under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, so will explore offers from elsewhere when he is free to speak to foreign clubs in January, before deciding on his future.

Marseille and Hertha are both said to be prepared to pay a small transfer fee to sign him next month if it means getting ahead of the competition.

Image: Timothy Fosu-Mensah has only featured once in the Premier League this season, against Crystal Palace on the opening day

The Netherlands international has made only one appearance in the Premier League this term - the opening day of the season against Crystal Palace - and two more as a sub in the Champions League.

He is a product of United's academy and has made 30 first-team appearances in total, while spending time out on loan at Fulham and Palace, and United have offered him the chance to recommit until 2024.