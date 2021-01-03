Amad Diallo: New Manchester United winger wanted back on loan by Atalanta

Atalanta are interested in re-signing Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United for the remainder of the season.

Diallo is set to join up with his new United team-mates this month, having been signed by the Premier League club for £37.2m on Deadline Day in October.

The deal had hinged on Diallo receiving a UK work permit, with United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisting on Friday evening that all the necessary paperwork had been passed for the 18-year-old to make the move to England.

Diallo has featured only twice for Atalanta this season, though their manager Gian Piero Gasperini admitted he would be keen to keep the young winger at the club at least until the end of the campaign.

"The transfer market? We are fine, the club is attentive. There is an internal solution within the club that could be very interesting, even if the team is fine: it is Amad Diallo," Gasperini said ahead of Atalanta's Serie A clash against Sassuolo on Sunday.

"It is clear that he is going to Manchester United, but he could still remain here for a few months with us.

Image: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to welcome Diallo to United this month

"I like him a lot, he's only 18. I'd like him to stay until June, obviously it depends on his club."

Diallo made the move to Atalanta's academy in 2015 and was handed his senior debut last October in the 7-1 victory over Udinese.

The youngster found the net after coming off the bench in that game and in doing so he became the first player born in 2002 to score a goal in Serie A.

Diallo has made four appearances in Serie A, while last season he scored seven goals and registered 11 assists in 24 appearances for the youth team.

In the 2018/19 campaign, Diallo scored 18 goals and delivered 13 assists and his impressive performances paved the way for him to begin training with Atalanta's senior squad.

Who is Amad Diallo?

Diallo was born in the Ivory Coast, before moving to Italy around the age of 10, joining Atalanta in 2015.

The youngster made his debut for Atalanta last season, becoming the youngest player - at 17 years and 109 days old - to score on his Serie A debut in their 7-1 thrashing of Udinese.

As a result, the Ivorian travelled with the Atalanta squad to Lisbon for their Champions League quarter-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

However, Diallo has featured in just three league games for Atalanta, totalling only 30 minutes of football, while he has also been an unused substitute for the Italians so far this season.

The player has, though, impressed in training, so much so that Papu Gomez recently likened him to a certain Lionel Messi.

"There are defenders in the first team that sometimes cannot stop him. To stop him in training, we have to kick him! He plays like Messi," said Atalanta's captain.