Odion Ighalo: Manchester United loanee targeted by Qatar and Saudi Arabia clubs

Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo is attracting interest from clubs in Qatar and Saudi Arabia ahead of the striker's Old Trafford deal expiring on January 31.

Two unnamed Premier League clubs have also made tentative enquiries about the former Watford striker, who has scored five goals in 20 appearances since arriving at Old Trafford on Deadline Day in January 2020.

Ighalo's contract with Shanghai Shenhua runs until December 31 and the Chinese Super League side expect him to return at the end of his loan in England.

The 31-year-old is believed to be happy to see out his contract with the Chinese club, but is open to listening to other offers.

Transfer shows back on Sky Sports News! The latest news and views throughout January on SSN with our football experts and special guests. 10am-11am: Good Morning Transfers 1pm-2pm: Transfer Talk 5pm-5.30pm & 7pm-8pm: Transfer Show

Ighalo, whose initial four-month loan deal was extended in June, has not started a Premier League match for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and made just four appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side this season.

His first-team opportunities have been reduced with the arrival of Edinson Cavani in October.

Manchester United host Manchester City in the semi-final of the League Cup on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, with Ighalo previously having featured in this season's competition against Luton and Brighton.

The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.