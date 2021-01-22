Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man Utd's FA Cup win over Liverpool played huge part in famous 1999 treble

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup can inspire the team to success this season, as it did with the treble-winning side of 1998-99.

Solskjaer scored a late winner as United came from behind to beat Liverpool 2-1 in the fourth round that season, with Sir Alex Ferguson's side going on to lift the trophy with victory over Newcastle at Wembley.

United and Liverpool meet again at Old Trafford on Sunday at the same stage of the competition, a week after their goalless draw at Anfield in the Premier League, and Solskjaer is hoping for another memorable Cup win over their rivals.

"Of course we can learn a few things from that season. There were tight moments, very fine margins, and we know in that season we were close to going out against Liverpool," he said.

"Peter Schmeichel also saved a penalty from Dennis Bergkamp in the semi-final [against Arsenal] in injury time.

"Those moments, I think they gave us the mental advantage… especially the semi-final but against Liverpool as well.

"When you get that boost of turning 1-0 down to a 2-1 win, it was massive for us."

United maintained their position as Premier League leaders with a 2-1 win over Fulham on Wednesday night and Solskjaer has confirmed he will make changes to the team that won at Craven Cottage.

"We'll rotate, that's for sure," said Solskjaer.

"But we'll put a decent team together of course - a team that I feel can win the game. We know it's a difficult tie."

Solskjaer added: "Of course you want to get your hands on a first trophy but it is always the league position that is the measure of how far you've come.

"Anyone can have an easy cup run - I'm not one of those, I never get an easy cup run! I'm never going to watch a draw ever again because we always seem to pick out the difficult opponents.

"In a cup run, sometimes you can get to a cup final without really playing any of the top teams.

"This time around we've picked one of the favourites and we know this is a big one if you want to go all the way."

Victor Lindelof missed the win over Fulham after a recurrence of a back injury but Solskjaer expects the defender to be available against Liverpool.

"Victor will be fine for the weekend," said Solskjaer, at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"It was just too quick a turnaround, we felt, with the travel and with his back. I wanted to play Eric [Bailly, against Fulham] because Victor was not ready.

"Now we've got four days extra, Victor got his treatment and a little bit of light training, so he should be ready for the weekend."