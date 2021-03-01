FA will not take action over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Luke Shaw's criticism of referee Stuart Attwell

The Football Association will not take action over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Luke Shaw's criticism of referee Stuart Attwell following Manchester United's draw at Chelsea.

Both the United boss and left-back Shaw questioned Attwell's conduct following the 0-0 stalemate at Stamford Bridge, live on Sky Sports Super Sunday, but the FA does not consider their comments to be breaches of its rules and regulations.

Shaw, in particular, believed the official told United captain Harry Maguire that he would not give a penalty for an apparent handball by Callum Hudson-Odoi, because it would cause "a lot of talk" - but United have clarified that Shaw "misheard" the conversation.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, was incensed by the decision not to award his side a spot-kick - a situation that included the intervention of VAR and Attwell consulting the pitch-side replay service - insisting it should have been given.

"One hundred per cent," he told Sky Sports. "They're shouting it's handball for our player, but when you look at it on the video, it's taken two points away from us."

0:50 Should Manchester United have had a penalty against Chelsea for a Hudson-Odoi handball?

Shaw was bewildered by the referee's conversation with Maguire after he perceived a handball inside the box, and questioned why VAR was consulted and the game stopped.

"At the time, I saw a handball," he told Sky Sports. "I didn't know whether it was Mason or Callum. I just carried on. I didn't even know there was a potential check.

"I don't know why they stopped [the game] if it wasn't going to be a pen. The ref even said to H (Harry Maguire), I heard him that 'if I say it is a pen, then it is going to cause a lot of talk about it after', so I don't know what happened there.

2:51 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's draw with Manchester United in the Premier League

"H said that they got told it was a pen. He got told it was a penalty by VAR so I'm not sure what's gone on.

"I don't understand why he's stopped. If he's going to stop, you would think maybe he is going to give a pen, because we had the ball. We were attacking.

"It's confusing with this VAR, because if it's not going to be a pen, they might as well carry on, not stop the flow of the game. But I'm not going to moan about it, because I don't think either team did enough to win."

United later moved to clarify the conversation between Maguire and Attwell, telling Sky Sports News that Maguire had told club officials that Shaw misheard what was said regarding the penalty.