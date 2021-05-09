Jimmy Murphy: Manchester United to create tribute for Sir Matt Busby's former assistant

Manchester United have agreed to create a permanent tribute to Sir Matt Busby's former assistant and one of the club's greatest coaches, Jimmy Murphy.
The decision follows months of discussions with six fan groups about a memorial at Old Trafford.
The Welshman's role at United is already marked by the naming of a building at the club's Carrington training ground and the Young Player of the Year award.
Murphy joined the club's staff as Sir Matt Busby's first signing in 1946 and performed a number of roles across four decades.
He famously worked alongside Sir Matt, becoming assistant manager in 1955, and took charge of United on a temporary basis following the Munich tragedy of 1958.
Murphy left his role as assistant manager in 1971 before becoming a scout for the club.
Meanwhile, Manchester United are also subsidising the official trip for fans to Gdansk for the Europa League final by paying out £200 per fan.
United will take on Spanish side Villarreal in Poland on May 26.