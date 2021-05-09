Jimmy Murphy: Manchester United to create tribute for Sir Matt Busby's former assistant

Manchester United have agreed to create a permanent tribute to Sir Matt Busby's former assistant and one of the club's greatest coaches, Jimmy Murphy.

The decision follows months of discussions with six fan groups about a memorial at Old Trafford.

The Welshman's role at United is already marked by the naming of a building at the club's Carrington training ground and the Young Player of the Year award.

Murphy joined the club's staff as Sir Matt Busby's first signing in 1946 and performed a number of roles across four decades.

Image: Sir Matt Busby and his assistant Jimmy Murphy (left) during the 1968 European Cup final

He famously worked alongside Sir Matt, becoming assistant manager in 1955, and took charge of United on a temporary basis following the Munich tragedy of 1958.

Murphy left his role as assistant manager in 1971 before becoming a scout for the club.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also subsidising the official trip for fans to Gdansk for the Europa League final by paying out £200 per fan.

United will take on Spanish side Villarreal in Poland on May 26.