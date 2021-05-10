Manchester United vs Liverpool: Old Trafford security increased ahead of expected protests

Manchester United have taken measures to step up security at Old Trafford amid calls for fans to participate in another protest ahead of the club's rearranged fixture with Liverpool on Thursday.

An anonymous fans' group is encouraging United supporters to congregate outside the stadium ahead of the Premier League clash, which was postponed on May 2 after protestors broke into the ground and assembled on the pitch, following the resumption of their fight against the Glazer family's ownership.

More substantial barricades and barriers are now in place in the South East quadrant, close to the entrance of the Munich Tunnel, and the disabled facilities where the fans gained access to the stadium last Sunday.

0:54 The Guardian's Jamie Jackson says it's an 'interesting situation' at Manchester United after Joel Glazer's letter but is sceptical about whether change will follow.

Some fans have once again started to voice their dissatisfaction at the Glazer ownership in recent weeks amid the fallout from the club's involvement in the failed European Super League project.

The supporters' group is talking about 10,000 fans possibly attending at Old Trafford this Thursday but recent protests saw around 2000 fans show up at the ground last Sunday and around 500 the weekend before.

Image: Fans hold up a banner as they protest against the Glazer family

The game against Liverpool, which is United's second midweek clash of the week after they play Leicester on Tuesday, is scheduled to kick-off at 8.15pm, live on Sky Sports.

Manchester United have already increased security at their Carrington training ground after an incursion by protesting fans last month.

Police were called when around 20 protestors, carrying banners, accessed Carrington, making their way towards the reception of the training complex and to the first-team training area.

0:41 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has criticised the scheduling of his side's fixtures which sees them facing four games in eight days.

Thursday's planned protest is the first since United's co-chairman Joel Glazer said he was "personally committed" to strengthening how the club communicates with its supporters last week.

That was in response to Manchester United Supporters' Trust (MUST) writing an open letter to Glazer, urging the club's owners to engage in fan consultation, with the American adding that he wanted to "accelerate" discussions regarding potential fan-share ownership.

The Hut Group pulls out of United sponsorship discussions

Sky Sports News can also confirm that The Hut Group has pulled out of discussions to sponsor Manchester United's training kit next season.

The Manchester-based company had been in talks with United over a deal that would have seen its 'My Protein' brand replace current training kit and training ground sponsors 'Aon' when their association with the club ends on June 30.

The decision comes following supporter unrest aimed at United's owners which has seen fans protest at Old Trafford and target the club's partners online following the collapse of the European Super League plans.

Manchester United and The Hut Group have both declined to comment.