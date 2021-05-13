Fred racially abused on Instagram after Man Utd's defeat to Liverpool

Fred racially abused on Instagram after Manchester United's 4-2 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford on Thursday; Brazilian has previously highlighted online racism he has received; Sky Sports News has contacted Instagram's parent company Facebook for comment

Manchester United midfielder Fred received racist abuse on Instagram following the 4-2 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The 28-year-old started the game for United before being substituted for Mason Greenwood in the 63rd minute with United 3-1 down at the time.

After the game he was sent the abuse via the comment section of an image he posted on Instagram on Sunday, celebrating United's away win at Villa Park.

The Brazilian was sent a number racially abusive messages, including racial slurs and 'monkey emojis'. He was previously racially abused this season after United's FA Cup exit to Leicester.

Back in March, Fred said "we are bigger and better than that" after being abused on social media following the quarter-final defeat.

Five days later, Instagram confirmed it had removed a number of accounts related to the incident.

Sky Sports News has contacted Facebook, the parent company of Instagram, for comment regarding the latest instance of abuse towards Fred.

Fred's team-mates, Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, and Manchester United Women's Lauren James have also been targeted for online racist abuse this season.

