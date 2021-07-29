Manchester United call off friendly against Preston after small number of suspected Covid-19 cases identified

Manchester United have identified a small number of suspected positive coronavirus cases, with those people now isolating; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side faced Brentford in a friendly at Old Trafford on Wednesday night

Thursday 29 July 2021 20:32, UK

Manchester United logo (PA)
Image: Manchester United's pre-season friendly against Preston has been called off

Manchester United's pre-season friendly with Preston has been called off after the Premier League club confirmed a small number of suspected positive coronavirus cases were identified.

United released a statement which said: "Following routine testing of the first-team training group today (Thursday), we have identified a small number of suspected positive cases.

"This has led to those people isolating, pending further tests.

"As a precautionary measure based on COVID protocols, we have taken the difficult decision that we will not now be able to play the friendly match against Preston North End this Saturday, July 31.

"We regret the disruption to Preston North End and disappointment caused to fans. Any Manchester United supporters who have purchased tickets for the game will be automatically refunded.

Trending

"At this stage, we do not expect further disruption around our forthcoming matches, but we will continue to follow Premier League protocols in this regard."

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q