Manchester United call off friendly against Preston after small number of suspected Covid-19 cases identified

Manchester United's pre-season friendly with Preston has been called off after the Premier League club confirmed a small number of suspected positive coronavirus cases were identified.

United released a statement which said: "Following routine testing of the first-team training group today (Thursday), we have identified a small number of suspected positive cases.

"This has led to those people isolating, pending further tests.

"As a precautionary measure based on COVID protocols, we have taken the difficult decision that we will not now be able to play the friendly match against Preston North End this Saturday, July 31.

"We regret the disruption to Preston North End and disappointment caused to fans. Any Manchester United supporters who have purchased tickets for the game will be automatically refunded.

"At this stage, we do not expect further disruption around our forthcoming matches, but we will continue to follow Premier League protocols in this regard."