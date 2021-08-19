Denis Law: Man Utd and Scotland legend diagnosed with mixed dementia

Denis Law has been diagnosed with both Alzheimer's and Vascular dementia; "I want to address my situation now whilst I am able… I know the road ahead will be hard," the Manchester United and Scotland legend said; Law scored 237 goals in 404 appearances for United

Denis Law has said he wants to be open about his dementia diagnosis

Manchester United and Scotland legend Denis Law has been diagnosed with mixed dementia.

Law, 81, said he wants to be open about his condition and address the situation before his health deteriorates.

"It is an incredibly challenging and problematic disease and I have witnessed many friends go through this," said Law, who was diagnosed with both Alzheimer's and Vascular dementia.

"You hope that it won't happen to you, even make jokes about it whilst ignoring the early signs because you don't want it to be true. You get angry, frustrated, confused and then worried, worried for your family, as they will be the ones dealing with it.

"However, the time has come to tackle this head on, excuse the pun. I recognise how my brain is deteriorating and how my memory evades me when I don't want it to and how this causes me distress in situations that are beyond my control.

"I do understand what is happening and that is why I want to address my situation now whilst I am able, because I know there will be days when I don't understand, and I hate the thought of that right now."

Law's diagnosis comes a year after his former Manchester United team-mate Sir Bobby Charlton was also diagnosed with dementia. The pair make up two-thirds of the United Trinity statue overlooking Old Trafford along with fellow great George Best.

Image: The United Trinity statue outside Old Trafford features (L-R) George Best, Denis Law and Sir Bobby Charlton

During 404 appearances for United, Law scored 237 goals, placing him third on the club's all-time list behind Wayne Rooney (253) and Sir Bobby (249).

Law, who won the Ballon d'Or in 1964, said he is "determined" to keep watching United at Old Trafford, adding he is "excited" by the new signings at the club.

He also said he is eager to continue working with the 'Denis Law Legacy Trust', and asked for donations to Alzheimer's Society, with his daughter, Di, completing 'The Thames Bridges Trek' on September 11 to raise money for the charity.

Law added: "I know the road ahead will be hard, demanding, painful and ever changing and so ask for understanding and patience as this will not be an easy journey especially for the people who love you the most."

Everybody is with you in this battle, Denis.



We are in admiration of your openness, your bravery and your humility to be open about your dementia diagnosis ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 19, 2021

Man Utd: We applaud Denis's brave words

United have said they will continue to support Law as he adapts to life with mixed dementia.

"Denis Law will always be one of this club's greatest legends and everybody at Manchester United sends our love and best wishes to him and his family," United said in a statement.

"We know our fans around the world will also rally behind him.

"We applaud Denis's brave words and will continue to offer whatever support we can as he adapts to this challenging condition."

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the Ballon d'Or in 2008 with Denis Law and Sir Bobby Charlton

Kate Lee, chief executive at Alzheimer's Society, said the charity are hopeful Law's bravery encourages others to seek the help they need.

"We have offered support to Denis Law and the whole family," Lee said. "We are incredibly thankful to the family for choosing to raise vital funds for us and hope Denis's bravery in coming forward will encourage many others to seek the help they need, for which we are hugely grateful.

"We've seen too many sporting heroes impacted by the condition, which is why our Sport United Against Dementia campaign is needed now more than ever.

We are saddened to hear that football legend Denis Law CBE has been diagnosed with mixed dementia.



Denis has released a statement about his diagnosis, reassuring fans that he is 'trying to be positive and determined to continue watching my club'. https://t.co/KZPlvDkhXQ 1/ pic.twitter.com/xjzG6XdypD — Alzheimer's Society (@alzheimerssoc) August 19, 2021

"It's never been more important to fund crucial research and our vital support services and ensure that right now, past and present players, as well as fans, know our services are here and can get the dedicated dementia support they deserve."

Aberdeen-born Law, who was awarded a CBE in 2016, scored 30 goals in 55 games for Scotland, and also played for Huddersfield Town, Manchester City and Torino at club level.

Denis Law's statement in full

I am at the point where I feel I want to be open about my condition. I have been diagnosed with 'mixed dementia', which is more than one type of dementia, in my case this being Alzheimer's and Vascular dementia. This has been an extremely difficult year for everyone, and the long periods of isolation have certainly not helped.

It is an incredibly challenging and problematic disease and I have witnessed many friends go through this. You hope that it won't happen to you, even make jokes about it whilst ignoring the early signs because you don't want it to be true. You get angry, frustrated, confused and then worried, worried for your family, as they will be the ones dealing with it.

Image: Denis Law, pictured here in 1972, scored 237 goals for Manchester United

However, the time has come to tackle this head on, excuse the pun. I recognise how my brain is deteriorating and how my memory evades me when I don't want it to and how this causes me distress in situations that are beyond my control. I do understand what is happening and that is why I want to address my situation now whilst I am able, because I know there will be days when I don't understand, and I hate the thought of that right now.

In the height of the pandemic I said I hoped that if one positive was to come out of it, it would be that it would make people kinder to each other, so that's what I am hoping for now. I don't want people to be saddened if I forget places, people or dates because you need to remember I enjoyed all those memories and I am lucky to have experienced what I have in my life…a loving and supportive family, a great career doing what I loved and getting paid to do it and lifelong friends.

Image: From 2000, Manchester United greats (L-R) George Best, Sir Bobby Charlton and Denis Law

I have good days and bad days and aim to take each day as it comes adjusting my lifestyle accordingly. I hung up my football boots a long time ago and now it's time to put my signing days behind me too, so apologies to anyone who has sent me anything but I am just not able. I am trying to be positive and determined to continue watching my club, Manchester United at Old Trafford, hopefully this will be a season of success and I am excited by the new signings that Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and the club have made.

Also where possible I would like to continue my involvement with the 'Denis Law Legacy Trust', the work the staff and volunteers do in the community is amazing and it makes a real difference.

I know the road ahead will be hard, demanding, painful and ever changing and so ask for understanding and patience as this will not be an easy journey especially for the people who love you the most.

My daughter, Di, is completing 'The Thames Bridges Trek' on the 11th September to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society so if you can please donate at www.justgiving.com/thelawman.

As a family, we have been offered support by Alzheimer's Society and have chosen to fundraise for the charity to help support its crucial work. Alzheimer's Society's services have never been in more need, used over 5.5 million times since March 2020, and are a lifeline to thousands of families who are also facing a dementia diagnosis.

The charity is also doing amazing work with the sports industry, with its Sport United Against Dementia campaign, which I fully support. This really could make the biggest difference to former players, players, and fans alike.

Thank you,

Denis