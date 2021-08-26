Scott McTominay: Manchester United midfielder undergoes surgery on groin injury

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has undergone surgery on a groin injury that was causing "significant pain when playing".

McTominay has featured in both of United's opening two Premier League games of the season, coming off the bench in their 1-1 draw at Southampton on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was a notable absentee from Scotland's squad named by Steve Clarke for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September.

"Scott has undergone surgery for an ongoing groin injury that was causing significant pain when playing," read a club statement.

"Having tried all other treatment options in pre-season, surgery was deemed necessary to resolve the issue.

"We hope to have him back soon."

McTominay, who made 49 appearances in all competitions last season, described the surgery has "minor" in an Instagram post on Thursday morning.

Alongside a picture of him after undergoing the operation, he said: "Just to let you all know I've had minor surgery on an issue which has needed managing for the last couple of months, I hate missing games so to be missing Wolves on the weekend & the international break is so disappointing but that's part & parcel of the game."

No timescale was provided over his return but McTominay, who featured for Scotland at Euro 2020, added he "will be back sooner than you think."

United visit Wolves at Molineux in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have three league games in September against Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa respectively, while they are also due to begin their Champions League and Carabao Cup campaigns.