Anthony Martial and Axel Tuanzebe: GMP ends investigation into online racist abuse directed at Man Utd duo

Police launched an investigation in January after online racist abuse was directed at Anthony Martial and Axel Tuanzebe following Manchester United's 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United; Greater Manchester Police has told Sky Sports News it "exhausted all lines of enquiry"

Greater Manchester Police has closed its investigation into the online racist abuse of Manchester United duo Anthony Martial and Axel Tuanzebe with no action taken.

A number of Instagram users targeted the players with racist messages and emojis, after United's 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United on January 27. Tuanzebe, who is now on loan at Aston Villa, was also abused on Twitter.

Greater Manchester Police launched an investigation in January, but has told Sky Sports News it "exhausted all lines of enquiry".

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Greater Manchester Police received a number of reports of players suffering abuse on social media between Wednesday 27 January and Saturday 30 January 2021.

"Officers have carried out and exhausted all lines of enquiry and the investigation has been subsequently closed.

"Tackling hate crime remains a priority for GMP and all reports are taken seriously. Anyone who has been a victim or witnessed a hate crime is asked to report it at the earliest opportunity online or by using our LiveChat service at www.gmp.police.uk."

Instagram said it had removed all the comments and accounts, which abused the two players - as well as then-Manchester United Women's player Lauren James.

Twitter has not responded to multiple requests from Sky Sports News this month, asking what action was taken against the users who racially abused Tuanzebe.

