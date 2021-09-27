Marcus Rashford: Manchester United forward hoping for green light to resume contact training

Marcus Rashford is hopeful of a return to contact training soon as the Manchester United forward continues his recovery from shoulder surgery.

Rashford is yet to play this season, having undergone an operation on his shoulder last month.

The 23-year-old posted on Twitter: "Happy Monday. I see the doctor on Friday for a consultation.

"All being well, I will get the green [light] to join in with contact training again."

Having played with a shoulder issue for much of last season, Rashford decided after being part of England's Euro 2020 campaign that he would have surgery.

The operation took place on August 6, with Rashford saying four days later that "everything went well".

Happy Monday. I see the doctor on Friday for a consultation. All being well, I will get the green to join in with contact training again. — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 27, 2021

He has missed eight matches in all competitions so far this term for United, who suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday against Aston Villa.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side host Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday before Everton visit Old Trafford three days later.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win against Manchester United in the Premier League

Rashford also missed England World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland earlier this month.

England boss Gareth Southgate is set to name his squad on Thursday for the matches against Andorra and Hungary on October 9 and 12.

United then return to action by away to Leicester City on October 16.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast; Gary Neville says that Manchester Utd must learn to play like a team and not a group of individuals if they are to challenge for the title this season

Speaking on his latest podcast, Gary Neville says Man Utd must learn to play like a team if they are to challenge for the title, and must win a trophy in the next 18 months.

United lost for the third time in four games in all competitions, going down 1-0 at home to Aston Villa on Saturday following their Carabao Cup third-round defeat by West Ham on Wednesday.

After signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in the summer, Neville says there is pressure on the club to win a trophy in the next 18 months, but he believes the club will see out the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer project, because sacking managers previously has not worked.

Neville also reflects on Manchester City's impressive win at Chelsea on Saturday, as well as Arsenal's north London derby blitz against Tottenham on Super Sunday.

Download the Gary Neville Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker