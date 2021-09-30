Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward among six players nominated for September's Premier League's Player of the Month award

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named on the Premier League's September Player of the Month shortlist.

The 36-year-old's inclusion comes in his first month back in England's top flight, where he has made an instant impact with three league goals - including two on his debut against Newcastle.

Ronaldo, who returned to Old Trafford from Juventus in August, also scored in United's 2-1 victory at West Ham on September 19.

He is one of six players up for the award, alongside compatriot and Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Watford's Ismaila Sarr.

However, Ronaldo's goal-scoring exploits have not been solely confined to the Premier League, with the Portuguese netting two goals in two Champions League matches so far this season - including a late winner against Villarreal on Wednesday.

His latest match-winning contribution left Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer singing his praises after the game.

"He's done that so many times," Solskjaer said of Ronaldo. "When you saw him against the Republic of Ireland a few weeks ago [for Portugal], he missed a penalty early, didn't touch the ball more or less and then scored two great headers in the last two minutes.

"That's just what he's done throughout his career. He's so strong mentally. He stays in the game, I've seen him all day today, the way he's built himself up for this game, how focused he's been and when he gets that one chance, it's a goal. But a true mark of a very good finisher is that he keeps calm when the chance arrives.

"He's so good in front of goal and he has an impact on everyone - the crowd, the players, everyone."