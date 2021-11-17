Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder travels to Dubai to continue recovery from thigh injury

Paul Pogba suffered a thigh injury while on international duty with France last week; Manchester United have confirmed the midfielder has travelled to Dubai to undertake the next phase of his rehabilitation in warm weather conditions

Wednesday 17 November 2021 17:29, UK

Paul Pogba&#39;s contract at Manchester United is due to expire next summer
Image: Paul Pogba injured his thigh while on international duty with France last week

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has travelled to Dubai to continue his rehabilitation from a thigh injury in warm weather conditions.

Pogba suffered the injury in training while on international duty with France last week ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland.

The French Football Federation said Pogba was the "victim of an injury to the quadriceps of the right thigh".

The 28-year-old has travelled to Dubai to continue his recovery amid fears he could be ruled out until the New Year.

Pogba posted two images to supporters via social media on Wednesday, with the caption "recovery mode on".

Manchester United midfielder Pogba says he will 'come back strong' from a thigh injury picked up while training with France

Speaking last week after suffering the injury, Pogba said: "We don't lose faith, we don't lose the positive vibe.

"Keep smiling, everything happens for a reason, we're blessed still and we're going to come back, and we keep it up. That's how it is.

"Thank you again for the support, all love, god bless you all and we're going to be back soon."

United next face Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Saturday before travelling to Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday.

