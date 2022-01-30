Mason Greenwood: Manchester United say they 'do not condone violence' after assault allegations

Manchester United have said they "do not condone violence of any kind" after their player, Mason Greenwood, was accused of assaulting a woman.

The allegations - which included video, photographs and a voice note alleging to be a conversation between Greenwood and the woman - were released on Instagram on Sunday morning.

They have since been deleted.

Manchester United said in a statement: "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established.

"Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

Greenwood, 20 from Bradford, made his debut in 2019 and has since clocked up 129 appearances for the club.

Greater Manchester Police said it was "aware of images and videos circulating on social media".

The force said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

Greenwood has been contacted for a comment.