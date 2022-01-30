It comes after Manchester United announced that Mason Greenwood would not return to training or play any matches "until further notice" after he was accused of assaulting a woman; Greenwood, 20, remains in custody for questioning and enquiries are ongoing, Greater Manchester Police said.

Mason Greenwood: Manchester United forward arrested on suspicion of rape and assault after woman's allegations

Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault after a woman alleging incidents of violence posted pictures and videos on social media.

Greenwood, 20, remains in custody for questioning and enquiries are ongoing, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force launched an investigation after being made aware of the images and footage earlier on Sunday.

It comes after Manchester United announced that Greenwood would not return to training or play any matches "until further notice" after he was accused of assaulting a woman.

The allegations were released on Instagram on Sunday morning and included video, photographs, and a voice note claimed to be a conversation between Greenwood and the woman.

They have since been deleted.

Manchester United said in an earlier statement: "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media.

"We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established.

"Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

Greenwood, 20 from Bradford, made his debut in 2019 and has since clocked up 129 appearances for the club.

Call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 for confidential, non-judgemental information and support.

Full statement from Greater Manchester Police

'Greater Manchester Police was made aware earlier today (Sunday 30 January) of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

'An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

'He remains in custody for questioning.

'Enquiries are ongoing.

'If you're a victim of domestic abuse, or are concerned about someone you know, please use our online reporting facility or use our LiveChat facility on our website, or call 101.

'In an emergency that's on-going or life is in danger, always dial 999.

'Some victims may not feel comfortable speaking with the police, or may feel they need support to come forward and make a report. Greater Manchester Victims' Services can provide independent emotional and practical support for anyone affected by crime.

'You can contact the service by visiting the website on https://www.gmvictims.org.uk/ or calling 0161 200 1950.'