Greater Manchester Police were granted extra time to question the 20-year-old on Monday following social media images and videos posted online by a woman reporting assaults

Mason Greenwood: Manchester United footballer further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

On Sunday, he was detained on suspicion of rape and assault after a woman alleging incidents of violence posted pictures and videos on social media.

The 20-year-old was suspended from playing or training with the club following the weekend allegations.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

"The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday (January 30) afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

"He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow (Wednesday 2 February).

"Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

"Enquiries are ongoing and the victim continues to be offered specialist support.

"We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim's right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings."

The allegations were posted on Instagram on Sunday morning and included videos, photographs and a voice note which claimed to be a conversation between Greenwood and the woman. They have since been deleted.

Complainants of sexual offences must not be identified and their anonymity is protected for life under the law.

Greenwood made his debut in 2019 and has since made 129 appearances for Manchester United. He made his senior England debut in 2020.

The striker, from Bradford, was earlier removed from versions of the FIFA 22 game following his initial arrest after Nike suspended their deal with the player.

A spokesperson from the game's manufacturer Electronic Arts said: "Mason Greenwood has been removed from active squads in FIFA 22 and has also been suspended from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs and Ultimate Draft."

An earlier Nike statement read: "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation."

Call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 for confidential, non-judgemental information and support.