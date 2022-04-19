Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, said they were expecting twins at the end of October 2021; the 37-year-old said on Easter Monday that "our baby boy has passed away" in a post on social media; Man Utd take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday

Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Manchester United's game at Liverpool after death of newborn son

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's Premier League fixture at Liverpool on Tuesday following the death of one of his newborn twins.

A United statement read: "Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

"As such, we confirm he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield and we underline the family's request for privacy."

Ronaldo announced the news on Monday, saying "our baby boy has passed away" in a post on social media, while confirming the birth of his baby girl.

The 37-year-old and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, said they were expecting twins at the end of October 2021.

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo's post added.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live in this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss, and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Manchester United offered their support for Ronaldo in a post on Twitter on Monday evening.

The club statement read: "Your pain is our pain, Cristiano. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."