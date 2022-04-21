Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain receives bomb threat to his home

The threat is being taken seriously by Harry Maguire and was reported to police; a spokesman for the Man Utd captain said: "The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry's number one priority."

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has received a bomb threat to his home.

The threat was reported to Cheshire Police, who conducted a sweep of the England international's home on Thursday afternoon.

Maguire has two young children with his fiance Fern Hawkins.

A spokesman for Maguire said: "In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home.

"He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter. The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry's number one priority.

"He will continue to prepare for this weekend's fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time."

A statement from Cheshire Police read: "On Wednesday 20 April, Cheshire Police were called to reports of a bomb threat at an address in the Wilmslow area.

"No evacuations took place, but as a precautionary measure a police explosives dog has attended the address this afternoon, Thursday 21 April, to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area."