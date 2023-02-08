Erik ten Hag: Man Utd boss says Jadon Sancho's comeback is 'in his own hands' after scoring equaliser vs Leeds

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says "magnificent" Jadon Sancho is "on the way back" after he scored on his Premier League return, but insists his future is "in his own hands".

Sancho came off the bench to score his first Premier League goal since September and rescue a 2-2 home draw against Leeds on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old has only just returned to Ten Hag's side after recovering from physical and mental issues that saw him complete an individual fitness programme in the Netherlands rather than travel to the squad's winter camp in Spain.

Sancho followed up his first appearance since October in last week's Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest with a vital 70th-minute equaliser against Leeds in the Premier League.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ten Hag said of Sancho's goal: "I'm very happy. He's on the way back. We know he is a magnificent football player.

"He can definitely for our team be a big impact. Tonight he had, but we know he can be a consistent impact. He has to work very hard, we all do, and in this moment he is in a good mood.

"I think it will strengthen him, motivate him to even give more, then you'll get more. It's a brilliant footballer, and that second goal I really enjoyed it, and especially for him."

Asked in the post-match press conference what the England international needs to do to make sure he does not go backwards, Ten Hag replied: "I think it's in his own hands. So if he wants, he can do [it] and this team is great to play in and will give you joy.

"I really enjoy seeing him playing the way he did, with so much confidence, so much belief, really direct. It was great to see him play in this attack."

Sancho, who joined United in July 2021 for £73m from Borussia Dortmund, has now scored three goals in 11 Premier League appearances this season, equalling his goal tally from the 2021-22 campaign (3 in 29 games).

"He's in the right direction and I hope he can keep this momentum going," Ten Hag added. "I'm sure it'll strengthen him and motivate him to do even more.

"As you see, he's a brilliant footballer and if he invests and he is in the right levels then he can perform outstandingly.

"I think we now have a team that can dictate games more in the opponent's half - he likes that. He can play in tight areas and he can make the difference. The second goal shows it but also when he came on last week we saw that as well."

Asked about Sancho's time away from the first team, Ten Hag responded: "It was a difficult period but he fight himself out [it]. He needs credit for that and I'm pleased, I'm proud he did it.

"I will back him, the coaches are backing him, the team is backing him and supporting him in this process. But finally he has to do it by himself.

"You can see when he's in a good level he is an outstanding football player, he's brilliant. He can make the difference and I hope he can stay in this mood and contribute to this team and score a lot of goals and create chances and assists."