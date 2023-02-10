Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag challenges Alejandro Garnacho and discusses new European Super League proposals

Erik ten Hag has laid down a challenge for teenager Alejandro Garnacho - to score more goals - and believes his on-field emotion is a strength.

Manchester United face Leeds for a second time in five days when they meet at Elland Road on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Garnacho, 18, has appeared in Man Utd's last 10 Premier League outings either side of the World Cup, playing 59 minutes on Wednesday evening.

While the forward has largely impressed with his performances, Ten Hag wants the forward to start adding more goals and assists to his game.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Man Utd boss said: "He is having an impact, is doing well. He had good actions and created chances [against Leeds] but had to score.

"As a striker, you have to be on the scoring list and the assist list, key action list, to have the right impact. We expect him to also do the other stuff, but that is the base. If you don't do extra, then you have to do that as a base function.

"As a Man Utd player we expect you to have an influence on the score, the result and to have a positive influence on the game."

At times, Garnacho has cut a frustrated figure when substituted off, doing so against Leeds and previously against Crystal Palace.

But Ten Hag is not concerned over any potential issues with the teenager's attitude.

"I don't think it's about not understanding the decision," he added. "He is quite emotional, that is a strength. He wants to win, he wants to play football and he doesn't want to miss any minutes and I think that's a cool thing.

"He is totally convinced of himself and that's a good thing. The biggest stress factor that you have is to perform and he is. He wants to contribute to the end, but we accept decisions.

"The team is always above everything and he knows that. When he comes off, the emotion and frustration is not against that - that's he's not accepting it."

Erik ten Hag on Jadon Sancho after his goal against Leeds... "That makes the job so exciting. It’s wonderful to work with young people to get the best out of them, but they have to do it by themselves.



"Sometimes they need motivations, sometimes they need a push, sometimes they need interaction, sometimes they need inspiration and a plan."

Ten Hag on new ESL proposals: Decisions are up to the club

On Thursday, the prospect of a European Super League once again surfaced with new plans proposed.

Manchester United were one of the teams embroiled in controversy in 2021. They were named as part of a 12-team breakaway European league, only to quickly drop out of the project two days later.

When asked about the new proposals, Ten Hag said he has not had time to look into them - instead focusing on the team he has to manage - and will let others at Man Utd consider their options.

"I'm aware of the dynamic and what's going on, but if they are coming up with new ideas, I have to have a look at it and I will make an opinion.

"I'm not aware because we are playing so many games, we have to develop this team, we have some problems with new players to bring so that's where my focus point it. I need all my energy.

"The people at the club will look at it and inform me if the time is there and if the moment is there, we have to make decisions, but they are up to the club.

"The current [Champions League] structure is good, but I think there will always be initiatives to make it better, to make the football better. That's what life is. People always want to construct better which is a good thing. If it's in favour of the football, it's always good."

Garnacho: What do the stats say?

Sky Sports' Adam Smith:

Garnacho has clocked four assists and two goals in eight appearances across all first-team club competitions this season - equating to a goal involvement every 137 minutes.

The radar below compares the forward's per-90 stats against all wingers in Europe's top leagues this season and reveals his key strengths include creating goals, running with the ball, firing on target and distribution in the final third.

The chart below compares the Argentine with every U21 player in Europe's top leagues to have clocked in excess of 200 league minutes this season and positions him as the most active forward in the opposition box - while only four players have clocked a better ratio for assists.

Indeed, the 18-year-old ranks in the top five among all Premier League players for assists, touches in the opposition and attempted dribbles per 90 minutes this term.

Of course, limited game-time can skew numbers, but the Argentine has certainly been effective with the chances he's teed up for team-mates in the Premier League so far - with both resulting in a goal.

The shot map below reveals how he prefers to fire from the left-of-centre region, inside the opposition box - between the six- and 18-yard lines.

The winger primarily operates down the left-hand third, midway inside the opposition's half, and has an impressive passing accuracy - boosted by a tendency to attempt shorter passes, often angled sideways for give-and-gos or backwards.