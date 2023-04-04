Luke Shaw: Manchester United defender signs new contract until summer of 2027

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has signed a new four-year contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

Shaw's contract was due to expire at the end of next season after the club triggered a 12-month extension in his deal in December, but the Englishman has now extended his stay at Old Trafford until June 30 2027.

He has been a key member of Erik ten Hag's squad this season, excelling at both left-back and centre-back under the Dutchman.

Image: Shaw puts pen to paper alongside Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Shaw was dropped from the United side for five Premier League games after they began the season with defeats to Brighton and Brentford, but the 27-year-old has started every top-flight match since returning to the side for the 2-1 win at Everton in October.

Shaw joined United from Southampton in the summer of 2014 as a teenager for a fee in excess of £30m.

He has made 249 appearances in his nine years at the club and won three major trophies - two League Cups and a Europa League.

Shaw said of his contract extension: "Nine years ago, I signed for this amazing club, and I'm thrilled to be extending my stay.

"I've grown immensely since coming to Manchester all those years ago, both as a person and as a player; I know what is needed to succeed at a club like this.

"We're at the beginning of our journey under the manager and his coaching staff. We've been successful already this season, but we want much more. There's a great opportunity to create something special here, and I'm going to give everything to be part of that."

Shaw is also a key member of the England squad, having earned 29 international caps.

Manchester United football director John Murtough said: "Luke is a massively important player to the squad and has grown into one of the best defenders in the world.

"He has been at the club for nearly a decade and understands the expectations for success, and the hard work, commitment and high standards required to achieve it.

"He has added leadership to his other outstanding abilities, and we all look forward to seeing him in a Manchester United shirt for years to come."

De Gea expected to stay at Old Trafford

A positive outcome is also expected in regard to goalkeeper David De Gea remaining at Manchester United.

De Gea's contract is set to end this summer after United opted not to trigger the option in his deal.

However, the club have been in talks with the Spaniard over a new contract and the 32-year-old told Sky Sports this week: "I've been here many, many years and enjoyed playing for this club in many, many games.

"It's great to be here. It's a massive club. I love the club and I'm really happy here.

"It's been the same over the years - a lot of noise about everything at the club - but as players, we just focus on the games."

De Gea has been an integral part of Ten Hag's side since the manager joined last summer, starting every Premier League game and keeping 11 clean sheets, which helped the Spain international break Peter Schmeichel's clean-sheet club record earlier this season.

De Gea joined United in the summer of 2011 from Atletico Madrid during Sir Alex Ferguson's time as manager and has gone on to play 530 times for the club.