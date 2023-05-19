Marcus Rashford: Man Utd could be without top scorer for Bournemouth trip due to illness

Marcus Rashford is a doubt for Manchester United's trip to Bournemouth on Saturday after picking up an illness.

Rashford, the club's top scorer, had returned to training this week after missing last Saturday's 2-0 win over Wolves at Old Trafford with a leg injury but as of Friday has felt unwell.

United, though, will have centre-back Raphael Varane to call on and potentially Scott McTominay, too, as he steps up his recovery from injury.

"So a positive, Varane definitely available, Scott joined in training, if training goes well he will be in," Ten Hag confirmed.

"Rashy (Rashford) trained well the whole week but today he reported he is ill. We have to see how he recovers during the day and see tomorrow."

Manchester United

Chelsea Thursday 25th May 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Defeats against Brighton and West Ham prior to the victory over Wolves coupled with Liverpool's strong finish to the season have put United's Champions League hopes in some jeopardy.

They have a one-point advantage and a game in hand on their big rivals but can ill afford any more slip-ups, needing six points from their last three games to be sure of a top-four finish.

Ten Hag only has to look across the city to see the level United are aspiring to return to, but he knows finishing in the top four is key to everything.

"When I see this project, first of all, it's important to get in the Champions League," he said. "I don't think today at that standard, I look to the next game, and that's Bournemouth.

"We have to win that game to get in the Champions League. We have everything in our hands so focus on the game, the games coming up, the first game is the most important."

The ongoing takeover process is also creating a cloud of uncertainty over United's plans for next season, but Ten Hag said only of the club's hierarchy: "We are talking every day."

Bournemouth hovered near the bottom of the table for much of the season but have pulled themselves out of trouble impressively, boasting recent wins over Liverpool and Tottenham.

Ten Hag praised the job done by Gary O'Neil, saying: "As far as I can see, I think it's a really brilliant club at Bournemouth, they are in the Premier League and already three games before the end of the season they are definitely

next season in the Premier League as well.

"It's a massive performance from them. It's a good team, there's a really good structure. You can see clear patterns, so well done."

On-loan midfielder Marcel Sabitzer will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury and could have played his last game for United, with Ten Hag unwilling to commit to keeping the Austria international.

Asked whether the Bayern Munich player could have a future at Old Trafford, Ten Hag said: "We will see. It's not our main focus, the main focus is Bournemouth."

May 20: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 25: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 28: Fulham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

June 3: Manchester City (N) - FA Cup final, kick-off 3pm