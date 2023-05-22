Otis Khan: Grimsby Town attacking midfielder and former Manchester United youngster set to play for Pakistan

Former Manchester United youngster Otis Khan is set to receive international clearance to represent Pakistan, Sky Sports News understands.

Aston Villa academy graduate and former England youth captain Easah Suliman was last week cleared to play for Pakistan, and is expected to turn out for the Shaheens at next month's South Asian Football Federation Championship (SAFF).

The SAFF Championship runs between June 21 and July 4, and Pakistan will take on host nation India in an eagerly-anticipated tournament opener in Bengaluru, before playing against Kuwait and Nepal.

Pakistan's last meeting with India was also at the SAFF Championship, back in 2018, with India winning that encounter 3-1.

Pakistan, who were reinstated to international football last year following a ban for third-party interference, have just announced they will take part in a four-nation tournament in Mauritius, alongside the host nation, Kenya and Djibouti.

Grimsby Town midfielder Khan, who played a key role in the Mariners' run to the quarter-finals of this season's FA Cup, is expected to be available for the friendly tournament in Mauritius and the subsequent SAFF Championship.

Attacking midfielder Khan turned professional at Sheffield United, after spending the early part of his journey playing academy football at Manchester United.

He made his debut for the Blades in 2014 before going on to play at Barnsley, Yeovil Town and Mansfield Town.

Khan was part of the Tranmere side that reached the League Two play-offs in the 2020/21 season, while also finishing runners-up in the EFL Trophy final.

The 27-year-old has since played for Walsall and Leyton Orient, before he elected to join Grimsby Town on a two-year deal last summer.

Pakistan's women's team returned to the international arena at last year's Women's SAFF Championship in Nepal.

Doncaster Rovers Belles attacker Nadia Khan, who Sky Sports News revealed had received international clearance just in time to fly to Kathmandu for the tournament, made history in Pakistan's final group game against Mauritius, becoming the first woman to score four goals in an international match for the nation.

