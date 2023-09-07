Geoff Konopka: Man Utd apologise for inviting former ladies coach and convicted paedophile to WSL match

Manchester United have apologised for inviting Geoff Konopka to a WSL match last season.

Konopka was in charge of Manchester United Ladies from 1983 to 2001.

In 2011, he was sentenced to four years in prison and put on the sex offenders' list for a decade after he was convicted of 19 offences of indecent assault and gross indecency against girls aged under 16 and 14.

According to The Times, Konopka was invited to a WSL game as the clubs' special guest to watch the women's team play Everton at home last season.

The club issued a statement on Thursday, stating it recently "received information around these convictions and as a matter of urgency has been in contact with the relevant legal and football authorities to substantiate the facts.

"The club has taken appropriate action after receiving this information and will have no further connection with the individual.

"Manchester United expresses its heartfelt sympathy to the victims and all those affected by these abhorrent crimes."