John Murtough: Man Utd football director stepping down with Dan Ashworth set to replace him

Manchester United are set to officially confirm John Murtough has stepped down as football director.

It will bring to an end over a decade of service for the club, and was not an unexpected development with INEOS building a new football operations structure.

Dan Ashworth will assume the role once Man Utd agree compensation with Newcastle, or his period of gardening leaves ends.

Sky Sports News reported last week Man Utd have also approached Southampton about hiring their director of football Jason Wilcox.

They hope negotiations will move quicker despite a dispute over the contractual terms of his release.

Darren Fletcher, who is in that position at present, is expected to remain at Old Trafford with new responsibilities being drafted.

A likely option is for him to act as a link between the first team and academy.

