Man Utd set to make up to 250 staff redundant; decision comes after a cost review ahead of the 2024/25 season; all departments and levels are affected apart from the Manchester United Foundation; club feel staffing level does not reflect their current performance level on the field

Manchester United set to make up to 250 staff redundant following club review

All departments and levels are affected by the redundancy programme apart from the Manchester United Foundation

Manchester United are proposing a club-wide redundancy programme, which will see up to 250 people made redundant.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 27.7 per cent stake in the Premier League club for £1.25billion in February.

INEOS took charge of football operations as part of the agreement and commissioned a cost review ahead of the 2024/25 season as they moved to shake things up behind the scenes as well as on the field.

Old Trafford sources have indicated the club will now follow a formal process to propose redundancies and consult with staff, including all departments and levels of the club - except for the Manchester United Foundation.

It is a decision that the club have not taken lightly.

Alternatives were considered but it would only have had a short-term impact and there is a need for a long-term sustainable solution to return Manchester United to future success.

Image: The redundancy news comes just six weeks out from United's Premier League opener against Fulham

The redundancy proposals are a result of significant transformation required financially with costs having risen year-on-year, coupled with new financial regulations.

It is also understood that structurally the size and shape of the club does not reflect Man Utd's current football performance.

Man Utd are aiming to be lean and agile to compete and meet challenges on and off the pitch, with the review identifying cost savings and non-essential activities that can be stopped.

Club sources believe Man Utd now have more people than needed to deliver future club priorities and therefore there is a need to reduce headcount and employee costs.

This latest move leaves staff worrying about their future just six weeks out from United's Premier League opener against Fulham.