Super 6: Win £2m for free - Super 6 returns with biggest ever jackpot on August 17

Play for free for a chance to become a multi-millionaire with Super 6! Super 6 fixtures: Arsenal vs Wolves, Newcastle vs Southampton, Everton vs Brighton, West Ham vs Aston Villa, Brentford vs Crystal Palace & Chelsea vs Man City

By Chloe Flanagan

Thursday 25 July 2024 16:57, UK

Super 6 is back with its biggest ever jackpot of £2,000,000. Yes, two million pounds! Play for free.
Win £2m for free with Super 6! Entries by 3pm Saturday August 17 - could you win our biggest ever jackpot and become a multi-millionaire?

A new Premier League season is heading our way and Super 6 is returning in style with its biggest ever jackpot of £2m! Completely free to play, simply download the app or head to the Super 6 website, and predict six scorelines for a chance to bring home £2m!

If you miss out on becoming a multi-millionaire, there are still plenty of ways to win with Super 6 this season for free:

  • Whopping Jackpots: Opening round will see the biggest ever Super 6 jackpot of £2m!
  • Top Scorer: A guaranteed prize for the Top Scorer every round up to £6,000.
  • Head-to-Head: Beat Jamie Carragher's score for a chance to win cash prizes every round.
  • Official Club Leagues: Finish top of your Club League to win prizes.
  • 100 Club: Win prizes if you're one of 100 players or fewer to predict a correct scoreline.
  • Subscriber Exclusives: Exclusive prizes and giveaways for players who are opted in to marketing communications.
  • Super 6 League Winners: Win £10,000 if you finish top of the Super 6 leaderboard for the season.

The opening fixtures of the £2m round include last season's Premier League champions and runners-up, as well as three new managers and a promoted club.

Here are the six all-important fixtures:

Arsenal vs Wolves

SUPER 6 ADMIN PREDICTS: Arsenal 3-0 Wolves

Newcastle vs Southampton

SUPER 6 ADMIN PREDICTS: Newcastle 5-1 Southampton

Everton vs Brighton

SUPER 6 ADMIN PREDICTS: Everton 1-1 Brighton

West Ham vs Aston Villa (Live on Sky Sports, Saturday 17 August 5.30pm)

SUPER 6 ADMIN PREDICTS: West Ham 1-2 Aston Villa

Brentford vs Crystal Palace (Live on Sky Sports, Sunday 18 August 2pm)

SUPER 6 ADMIN PREDICTS: Brentford 2-2 Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs Man City (Live on Sky Sports, Sunday 18 August 4.30pm)

SUPER 6 ADMIN PREDICTS: Chelsea 2-3 Man City

The opening weekend of the Premier League 24/25 season
The countdown to the Premier League is on. Make sure to submit your entries by 3pm Saturday 17th August for your chance to win. Good luck!

