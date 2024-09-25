Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo: Man Utd preparing new deal talks with key duo after strong start to season

Manchester United are preparing to discuss new contracts for key duo Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo, Sky Sports News can reveal.

SSN reported in August that talks with Mainoo were viewed as a priority to reward the performances of his breakthrough season and reflect his growing importance and status in the squad.

While there has not been a rush from either party as the midfielder's current deal runs to 2027 with the option of an extra year, which includes in-built pay rises linked to performances, there is a determination to get it done.

Erik ten Hag told Sky Sports News he will work together with the football leadership team to see the new contracts over the line.

"I think he is rewarded by us as a club, as a team," the manager said of Mainoo.

"We are so pleased with his development and for us and for him is to keep this process going. The leadership in the club has to talk about this and has to make a decision about this - of course we do that in co-operation.

"That is the thought - we will always have to discuss our players that are progressing well and what we will do with them. And when we have news, we will tell you first."

Ten Hag's words extend to Amad, who has matured into one of United's most consistent and effective performers - even being named Player of the Month for August.

He has entered the final year of his contract but the club have the option of an additional 12 months.

Though that situation is more pressing than Mainoo's, there is still calm on all sides as the 22-year-old feels valued and wants to stay at Old Trafford, with the club actively working to secure an extension.

Amad Diallo has not missed a game for Man Utd this season

Amad has forced himself into regular-starter reckoning, with only rest and rotation keeping him out of the first 11 at present. Ten Hag said: "He is now a consideration for every game. He has some attributes that really help the team."

United are confident that they are in the process of constructing a balanced squad that can restore them as a force. They are addressing the age profile - no player signed this summer was over the age of 26, have started selling well with clauses that will be beneficial in future, and are operating off a more focused set of recruitment principles.