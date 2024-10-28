Ruben Amorim: Manchester United in talks with Sporting over appointing 39-year-old as new boss

Manchester United have approached Sporting over appointing head coach Ruben Amorim as their new boss.

Talks are thought to be ongoing over making the 39-year-old Erik ten Hag's successor after the Dutchman was sacked on Monday morning.

United would need to pay the Portuguese's Sporting release clause - and it is understood they are prepared to do that.

Sporting have a 100 per cent record at the top of the Portuguese league this season having won all nine games scoring 30 goals and conceding just twice.

Meanwhile, in the Champions League, Amorim's side are unbeaten having won two of their three games to sit eighth.

Amorim had been in the running to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool in the summer before Arne Slot was handed the job.

He also held talks over becoming David Moyes' replacement at West Ham, before later apologising for the timing and publicity of the talks in London.

At the age of 36, Amorim led Sporting to a first league title in 19 years in 2021 and then won his second with the club last season.

He has also won the Taca da Liga - the Portuguese League Cup - on three occasions, twice with Sporting and once with Braga.

A former Benfica and Portugal midfielder, Amorim retired as a player in 2017 and just two years later he took up his first managerial job at Braga.

He then joined Sporting in March 2020 where he has established himself as one of Europe's most sought-after young coaches.

Why Man Utd are in talks with Amorim

Image: Amorim has won two Portuguese league titles at Sporting

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"Amorim was linked with the West Ham job, the Liverpool job and there is even talk of him being a Manchester City manager one day.

"He is one of the most coveted young coaches in Europe at the moment. It is not just United who are interested.

"One of the stumbling blocks to this deal being done is the fact that he's got this release clause in his contract.

"Sporting had to pay a big release clause to get him in the first place and United will have to pay €10m (£8.3m) to get him.

"United have to comply with PSR rules and they have to also pay off Erik ten Hag so there's talk they will have to pay him the region of £15m.

"So United would need to spend not only to sack Ten Hag but also to bring in Amorim.

"His brand of football is attractive but some detractors would say what he has achieved has been over a very short period of time in Portuguese football.

"With all due respect, the level of the Portuguese league is not at the same level as others in Europe. But it looks like Amorim could be the next big Portuguese manager."