Ruben Amorim: Manchester United target says nothing has been decided yet

Ruben Amorim insisted "nothing has yet been decided" as Man Utd and Sporting remain in advanced negotiations for the Portuguese manager.

Sporting confirmed to the Portuguese stock exchange on Tuesday that United are willing to meet Amorim's release clause after making him the number one choice to replace Erik ten Hag, who was sacked on Monday.

Media flocked to Portugal for what could be the 39-year-old's last game in charge as Sporting beat Nacional 3-1 in the Portuguese League Cup quarter-final to probe Amorim on his potential move to Old Trafford.

But Amorim insists he remains focused "on wanting Sporting to become double winners of the league and cup. This doesn't change. I have nothing new to say at this moment".

He was quoted as telling broadcast media: "Nothing is decided yet. I don't know if it's the farewell game or not."

Speaking later at his press conference in Portuguese, Amorim said: "There was the club's statement and that's the only thing they have at the moment. There is interest from Manchester United, there is the payment of a clause and then, when I have something more concrete, I will tell you, because it is always my choice.

"When everything hasn't been decided, one way or the other, there's no point in talking much more, because otherwise we'll create noise.

"I'm not going to say anything properly, because I don't have anything useful to say. Just saying that I will take on whatever I want to do, as I have always done throughout my time as a player and even as a coach. Regarding the game, it was a strange game, a strange environment."

Asked by Sky Sports News' Gary Cotterill in the press conference if the decision now lies with him, Amorim said: "Yes, [the only thing left] is my decision. I will tell everything. We have to wait."

Amorim was unable to give a definitive timeline over how long that would take.

Sources insist an announcement on United's new permanent manager is not imminent, but if a compensation package can be agreed Amorim could be in the dugout at Old Trafford for Sunday's home game with Chelsea, live on Sky Sports.

Manchester United

Chelsea Sunday 3rd November 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Asked by Sky Sports News' Cotterill if he would be in the dugout at Old Trafford for the game, Amorim said: "I will be here..."

Asked if that was for sure, Amorim added: "[Laughing] I don't know!"

Before leaving, Amorim added: "I will explain everything. It will be very clear."

A former Benfica and Portugal midfielder, Amorim retired as a player in 2017 and just two years later he took up his first managerial job at Braga.

He then joined Sporting in March 2020 where he has established himself as one of Europe's most sought-after young coaches, twice guiding the club to the league title.

He has also won the Taca da Liga - the Portuguese League Cup - on three occasions, twice with Sporting and once with Braga.

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

It has long been inevitable that Ruben Amorim would take one of Europe's biggest jobs. Winning the title with Sporting in 2021 at the age of 36 all but guaranteed that. Repeating the feat last season only underlined his ability as a coach.

Sporting recognised that this was a special talent very early, famously paying a huge release clause after his spectacular start at Braga. They bet on his tactical mind, his fierce commitment as a player, but more than anything on the power of his personality.

In conversation with a series of Portuguese coaches, some of whom have pitted their wits against Amorim in his native country, we will explore his rise, what it is that makes him so impressive as a coach, and, crucially, whether this can be translated into his next job.

