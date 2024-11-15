Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim says his main goal is to restore club's identity

Ruben Amorim has stressed his first priority is to restore Manchester United's "identity" after his first week as the club's new head coach.

The 39-year-old was speaking in his first interview with United's in-house TV channel which showed him looking around a floodlit Old Trafford.

Amorim acknowledged his side must "win time" as they bid to claw their way up from 13th place in the current Premier League standings, but promised fans he will work overtime to reclaim what he believes is their rightful place at the top of the English game.

"We know that we need time, but we have to win time," said Amorim. "To win time is to win games. But the most important thing for me is identity.

"From day one we will start with our identity. Of course we are going to prepare for the games, but we will focus a lot on our game model. How to play, how to press, these small details.

"You cannot go 100 per cent on every detail because it will be confusing for the players. So if I have to say one thing, my main goal, my first goal, is identity."

Amorim's first game in charge after succeeding Erik ten Hag will be against Ipswich at Portman Road on Sunday, November 24, live on Sky Sports.

And while he admitted he feels a "great responsibility" for helping turn around the club's fortunes, he stressed that he considers himself a "small part" of the anticipated revival.

During his first week, Amorim was greeted outside United's Carrington training complex by chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox and on Tuesday met the players who are not on international duty.

"I'm a small part of the club," added Amorim, in an interview that is available to watch in full on United's official channels.

"I know that the manager or head coach is so important in the club because you have in your hands the engine of the club. I understand that, but I want to be part of something. I don't want to be just in charge. So I want everybody together. It will be more fun and so much easier to reach the goals.

"A long time ago, we don't win the Premier League. But if you ask (me), Manchester United is the biggest club in England. So this is part of the history, it is not now. So we have to to address that, to show that and to try to win again.

"That is a great responsibility. And the first thing is that I'm really honoured to be here. It was my only choice because I think I really feel the how big this club is. And then I will do everything for the team."

Amorim: It's a real honour to be here.

"You watch on TV and you know that it's big and it's impressive, but when you are here you can feel it and I think you feel the history," Amorim says.

"I'm really, really proud to be a Manchester United coach, so it's amazing. It's a real honour to be here."

Told by the interviewer that there is a "weight to the place but it does lift you up", Amorim adds: "That's really funny because I feel very relaxed.

"Maybe because its not gameday, when we have a game I'm a different guy but I really don't feel the weight.

"I'm really excited and I'm quite relaxed you know. I think I am where I am supposed to be. That's the feeling."

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes says that it's the "right moment" for new boss Ruben Amorim to bring a change of "energy" to the club.

"This is the right moment for him to come, bring his energy, his qualities and his knowledge of football because he did something very special at Sporting," he told MUTV.

"I watched almost all of the Sporting's games. [Amorim] is someone who brought the excitement back to the club.

"He brought a lot of good things to the club and hopefully, he can do the same here because sometimes a person can change the energy of a space if it's the right moment."

Ipswich Town (A) - Premier League - November 24, live on Sky Sports

Bodo/Glimt (H) - UEFA Europa League - November 28

Everton (H) - Premier League - December 1

Arsenal (A) - Premier League - December 4

Nottingham Forest (H) - Premier League - December 7, live on Sky Sports

Viktoria Plzen (A) - UEFA Europa League - December 12

Manchester City (A) - Premier League - December 15, live on Sky Sports

Tottenham (A) - Carabao Cup - December 19, live on Sky Sports

Bournemouth (H) - Premier League - December 22

Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) - Premier League - December 26

Newcastle United (H) - Premier League - December 30, live on Sky Sports