Manchester United: Ruben Amorim says his job is "so hard" after loss at Tottenham leaves Red Devils 15th

A frustrated Ruben Amorim told Sky Sports "my job is so, so hard here", after seeing Manchester United beaten 1-0 at Tottenham.

The defeat leaves United 15th in the Premier League table, with just four wins from Amorim's 14 top-flight games in charge.

There is hope of success in the FA Cup and Europa League but with injuries reducing Amorim's options on Sunday and consistent poor form since he took over in November, the scale of the task on his hands appears huge.

"What you see guys and what you discuss every week, I also see," he said. "I have a lot of problems, my job is so, so hard here. But I stick with my beliefs."

Assessing the performance at Spurs - who celebrated a first win at home in the league in eight games - Amorim said United's display was badly affected by losing a string of first-team players in the past week.

Leny Yoro, Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen, Manuel Ugarte and Amad Diallo were among the missing men in north London, with Amad likely out for the season with an injury sustained in training.

"In the end, they score, we didn't," Amorim told Sky Sports. "That was the big difference in the game. We had a lot of chances but in the end they scored one and we didn't.

"The first step is to create situations. We have had games where we are around the box and not created situations. This game we create situations. But in this game with two teams not doing well, one goal was always going to make the difference.

"You start with one idea. We were asking about a long week for so long. And we worked our principles but day after day you lose players that change your approach to the game. I could not play the same way with Joshua [Zirkzee] as I can with Amad [Diallo].

"Sometimes you want Bruno [Fernandes] to reach the ball in the build-up because he's really good switching the play. But then you want Bruno also to press and it's really hard. And when you are changing all the time to get the players to react to the base, it's really hard."

Neville: A really poor United team

While this injury and illness hit has affected United, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville says the longer-term view suggests there has been little improvement since Amorim arrived at the club just over 20 games ago.

"The club will have to be patient but I would like to see the performance levels getting higher," he said. "This is a very average level that United are performing at week in, week out.

"The bigger concern is that the players are not demonstrating in this system in any of the 20 matches that Amorim has had so far that there is an entertainment and performance level to this system.

"The best thing about it [Amorim's time in charge] has been his press conferences.

"This is a really poor United team."

February 22: Everton (A), Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

February 26: Ipswich (H), Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

March 2: Fulham (H), FA Cup, kick-off 4.30pm

March 9: Arsenal (H), Premier League, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

March 16: Leicester (A), Premier League, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7pm